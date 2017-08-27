Campbell River’s Vanderveen and Polehoykie finish near the top in Penticton triathlon

Barb Polehoykie and John Vanderveen headed to Penticton this weekend to take part in the ITU (International Triathlon Union) World Championships and both finished near the top of their respective age groups.

Vanderveen finished the 3 km swim, 120 km bike and 30 km run in 06:36:29, good for 9th in his age group.

Polehoykie finished in 07:54:26, good for 7th place in her age group.

Polehoykie has been doing triathlon for over 20 years and regularly beats men half her age and finished near the top of her age group. In fact, she qualified for the Championship race last year when she finished second in her age group (55-59) in Oklahoma.

Vanderveen has been racing triathlon for seven years. His most recent race – before this weekend’s event in Penticton – was a sixth-place overall finish in the Whistler Half-Ironman, where he won his age group (30-34). He qualified for this weekend’s ITU World Championships in Penticton by placing fourth at the Great White North triathlon in Edmonton.