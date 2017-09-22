Campbell River’s River Spirit takes bronze at Penticton Dragonboat Festival

Once again, River Spirit made their mark in the Dragon boat community. The team travelled to Penticton this past weekend to attend a Festival with over 2,500 athletes.

This was the first time the team had participated in this festival and it was a successful weekend in all aspects. The theme for the Festival was Italy, and River Spirit walked away with the best costume prize in their spaghetti and meatballs attire.

Well known on Vancouver Island for leading inspirational warm-ups and dances, the team took on the task in Penticton. Headed by Sally Feast, the team joyfully led a huge crowd of over 400 breast cancer survivors on the beach in a group dance session that was like nothing the participants had ever seen before.

On the water, the team paddled strong through smoke, wind and rain and were successful in winning a bronze medal.

“They far exceeded my expectations as first time participants in this Festival, and I was very proud,” said coach Nick Hindle. “Not only did they do well in their races, their enthusiasm, and fun attitude left a lasting impression in Penticton.”