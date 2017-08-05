Campbell River’s PeeWee A Tyees brought home provincial gold last weekend

By Adam Fraser

The Campbell River Try-Max Pee Wee A Team traveled to Burnaby on July 27 to take part in the Western Provincials.

The team began the tournament with a 20-6 win over the team from Ridge Meadows and then moved on to defeat the Duncan Rivercats 20-8 in an all Island match.

In the third game the Tyees met some tougher competition and the boys were handed their first and only loss going down 9-2 versus a tough North Delta Team.

The team rallied for their fourth game on Saturday morning, a must win competition against the Nanaimo Pirates.

The team came out strong, demonstrating strong defensive play and took this important game 10-1 moving them on to the semi-finals on Sunday

The Tyees drew a very strong Powell Team in their semi-final game but they took a 5-1 lead until the fourth inning when the hard hitting Powell River team tied up the game.

The teams traded leads. Powell River was ahead 10-9 into the seventh inning when the Tyees drove in two crucial runs and followed it up with strong pitching and defensive plays to take the win and advance to the finals.

In the final game the two teams would battle back and forth with the game having to go into extra innings to decide the championship.

The Tyees managed to take a one run lead in the ninth inning and shut down the North Delta team to win the Provincial Championship.

The team demonstrated incredible work ethic, practising five days a week.

Each player came up with a big hit, great defensive play or a shut down inning of pitching over the course of the season. The commitment from the coaches Drew Ferril, Dan Dobie and Andrew Roberts along with the efforts of the players did Campbell River proud.