Campbell River’s JR B lacrosse Ravens season comes to an end

A Ravens forward fends off a Saanich Tigers defender in Jr. B lacrosse playoff action at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Saturday. The Ravens lost 12-3 and were elminated from playoff contention after a loss a day later in Saanich. Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Ravens were unable to proceed to the Pacific North-West Lacrosse League Championship Series after a second loss to the Saanich Tigers at the Archie Browning Arena in Victoria last Sunday.

The team, took a 7-7 tie into the third period but eventually lost to the Tigers 13-8. This followed a loss Saturday at Strathcona Gardens where the Ravens were outscored 12-3.

Sunday’s season-ending loss was not without highlights for the team. Another unbelievable goal-tending effort came from Diego Such who had members of the Tigers applauding after an incredible string of saves in the second period.

Equally outstanding was retiring D-man Cody Bezaire who scored in his last game as a Raven while leading the Ravens defence. Bezaire’s infectious smile and work ethic will be sadly missed next year.

The future looks bright for this young team. This year the Ravens set down a solid foundation from which to build upon. They struggled with a short roster for most of the season but will surely benefit from the addition of some talented Midget players set to join the team next spring.

The Ravens thanked all their fans from Campbell River and the Comox Valley, the Rob Brind’Amour Arena was the loudest in the league. The support of local business and media was greatly appreciated.