Campbell River swimmer brings home several gold from Canada Games

Jesse Shade, 18, claimed gold in all five of the swimming events he competed in during the Canada Summer Games. Shade also set two new records at the games. Photo by Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Jesse Shade made it to the top of the podium at the Canada Summer Games not once, but more than a handful of times.

A week after coming back from the North American Indigenous Games, where Shade received one gold, one silver and three bronze medals, he went to the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg as part of the Team BC Special Olympics contingent.

Shade had tremendous success at the Canada Summer Games in swimming. He gold medaled in all five of his races as well as set two new Canada Summer Games records for Special Olympics.

His performance inspired other athletes and coaches who considered him on fire in his races as he competed with athletes from all across Canada.

On Thursday evening, competitor Raben Dommann of North Vancouver was watching and cheering as Shade stepped onto the podium again.

“That guy is amazing,” said Dommann, who won eight medals, including five golds. “I love it so much. I’ve never trained with Special Olympics or Para-athletes before. It’s really cool. Every time I watch them race, I get so pumped up, for my next race. It’s incredible.”

Shade said his time at the Special Olympics was one he’ll treasure for a lifetime.

“I think it’s just like an amazing experience because all these people are coming together in one swim meet,” Shade said. “It’s just amazing to see all the provinces with all the athletes all competing in the same pool.”