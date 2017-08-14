Campbell River Storm start exhibition play next weekend

The Campbell River Storm are back on ice next week.

The Storm open their 2017/18 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with three exhibition games – two on home ice at Rod Brind’Amour Arena and one in Courtenay where they’ll take on the Comox Valley Glacier Kings.

The puck drops on the Storm’s pre-season round on Saturday, Aug. 26 when they play host to the Oceanside Generals, starting at 7:30 p.m. The team travels south for its second exhibition game Sunday, Aug. 27 at noon in Courtenay and wraps up the pre-season with its final exhibition game Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Campbell River as the Storm host the Glacier Kings.

The Storm open the regular season on Friday, Sept. 1 by welcoming the Generals to Rod Brind’Amour Arena, then take on the Glacier Kings in Courtenay the following evening.

The Storm are looking to build on a successful season last year in which the team came away as silver medalists and second best in the province after defeating the Victoria Cougars in the Island championships.