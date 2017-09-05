Campbell River Storm open with wins

By Mark Berry

Walking around the Storm dressing room in the week leading up to the new VIJHL season was a bit unsettling.

Colin Blake’s and Kobe Oishi’s name plates were no longer above what had been their equipment stalls and there was a fresh batch of young faces in the room.

No question that this is a different team than the group that captured a Silver Medal at the 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup. For one, it’s a much younger group, with just two 20-year-olds in Dylan McCann and Jonathan Lee.

What’s familiar is the talent and winning attitude as the Storm rolled through the preseason outscoring their opponents 18-3 in the three exhibition games they played.

On Friday night, the Storm opened the VIJHL season for the second straight year against the Oceanside Generals at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

Along with introducing the players, the pregame ceremonies included the unfurling of the 2016/17 VIJHL Championship banner. Twelve players from that team were on hand at the Brindy but it was the hero of Game 7, Christian Brandt, who lowered the banner; he scored the winner in the fourth overtime to seal the deal.

Campbell River, donning their retro green jerseys, came out hard and early taking it to the Generals in the first period. T.J. Prexler scored the first goal of the VIJHL year at 5:32 on the power play after receiving a precision pass in the high slot from Brett Kinley. He went five hole and the Storm were off to the races. Ryan Strange, Dawson Frank, Ethan Schmunk and Lee made it 5-0 by period’s end.

The Generals responded well in the second period and outplayed the Storm but it was the home side that were rewarded with goals as Ryan MacDonald and Darren Hards opened up a 7-0 lead. Hards was reacquired in a trade earlier in the week with Oceanside. Andre Sutter, who was in Storm camp over the summer, put the Generals on the board at 12:09 of the second.

In the third period, the Storm regained the territorial advantage and added four more goals, Frank with his second of the night along with Ryan Butler, Timon Prexler and Noah Fladager. Brandon Roberge and Graysen Weme score for Oceanside but this game was never in doubt and the Storm took their fourth straight season opener, this time, an 11-3 victory.

Schmunk was the first star of the game on what was a very tough week for him. He was one of the last cuts of the BCHL Powell River Kings and by most accounts had a very strong camp.

“Powell River was a great experience but I’m happy to be here, there are great guys in our room,” he said.

Schmunk played with four current Storm players while in Major Midget; Frank, Brett Kinley, Logan Cursley and Aiden Sutherland.

On Saturday, the squad headed down Highway 19 for their first of 10 encounters with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings.

Goaltender Spencer Deakin was the best player in the first period as the GKings, in their home opener, came ready to play.

“Got to give Deaks credit,” said Storm coach Lee Stone in his postgame comments, “15 saves in the first period including some pretty big saves; I think that was the game changer and that’s what you look for in your goalie.”

After a scoreless first, the Storm came out ready to play and dominated the Comox Valley. Butler, Frank and Lee found the net before the end of the second frame.

Erik Bocale and MacDonald, both acquired from the PJHL, rounded out the scoring for a 5-0 final.

Up next for the Storm is a much anticipated match up with what could be a VIJHL powerhouse in the Nanaimo Buccaneers. That game is set for the Nanaimo Ice Centre on Thursday evening.