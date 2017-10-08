Campbell River Storm make it two-for-two on the weekend, defeating Kerry Park Islanders 5-2

The Campbell River Storm made it two wins in two nights, scoring a combined 13 goals after they followed up a 8-1 victory over Comox Valley Friday with a 5-2 victory over Kerry Park Islanders Saturday night.

Jalen Price earned first star honours in the game against the Islanders registering a goal and an assist. the game’s third star went to captain Dylan McCann. Second star went to Kerry Park’s JJ Pichette.

The Storm got other goals from Dawson Frank, Darren Hards, Pearce Messer and McCann.

Spencer Deakin was in net for the Storm.

Next up for the Storm are the Westshore Wolves 7:30 on Friday night at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. This is followed by an away game next Saturday at Parksville to face the Generals.