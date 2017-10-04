Campbell River Storm lose to Buccaneers Friday and tie Parksville on Saturday

The Campbell River Storm lost to the Buccaneers on Friday evening 4-0 and tied Parksville on Saturday 4-4.

The Buccaneers are top of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League right now with eight games played, seven wins and one loss. Campbell River is second with 10 games played six wins, three losses and a tie and the Westshore Wolves are third with eight games played five wins and two losses.

This weekend the storm play in Campbell River against the Glacier Kings on Friday at 7:30 and in Kerry Park on Saturday.

