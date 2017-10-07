Campbell River Storm hammer Comox Valley Glacier Kings

There was a deluge of goals in the Campbell River Storm’s 8-1 victory over the Comox Valley Glacier Kings at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena last night.

Led by a four-goal performance by the game’s first star, Dawson Frank, the Storm climbed to within one point of the North Division leading Nanaimo Buccaneers. The Storm also got a second star performance from Jalen Price whose one goal and three-assist effort earned him honours. The third star was Kyle Kaufman who notched a goal and an assist on the night.

The Glacier Kings came out with a determined effort in the first period crashing and bashing as much as they could. The Storm soon pulled away by the end of the period and then opened the floodgates with a four-goal third period. The Kings were able to break Nate Reinhart’s shutout bid with a single goal in the third period.

Up next for the Storm is an away game tonight against Kerry Park.