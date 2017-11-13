Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

Storm defenceman Erik Bocale gets spun around during Sunday’s 9-2 victory over the Peninsula Panthers at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo: Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Peninsula Panthers had a Storm-y weekend.

The south-Island cats faced the Campbell River Storm on Friday and Sunday and suffered two-lopsided defeats.

On Friday, the Storm beat the Panthers 6-2 at Panorama Recreation Centre. The Panthers opened the scoring at 8:22 but then it was five straight Storm goals from Cole Slaney, Ryan MacDonal, Brett Kinley, and Pearce Messer twice (the last one the only goal of the second period). The Panthers and the Storm traded goals in the third period (from Jonathan Lee) to round out the scoring.Three stars of the game were Messer (1st), Panthers Braeden Hansen (2nd) and the Storm’s Timon Prexler (3rd).

On Sunday afternoon, the Storm dominated the Panthers again 9-2. The Storm got goals from eight different players. Ethan Schmunk scored two and Ryan MacDonald, Dylan McCann, Ryan Butler, Kyle Kaufman, Jalen Price, Jonathan Lee and Pearce Messer got one each. Three stars in the game were Butler (1st), Kaufman (2nd) and Schmunk (3rd).

Next up for the Storm are the Glacier Kings in Courtenay on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Next home game is versus the Cougars on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.