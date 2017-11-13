Storm defenceman Erik Bocale gets spun around during Sunday’s 9-2 victory over the Peninsula Panthers at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo: Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

The Peninsula Panthers had a Storm-y weekend.

The south-Island cats faced the Campbell River Storm on Friday and Sunday and suffered two-lopsided defeats.

On Friday, the Storm beat the Panthers 6-2 at Panorama Recreation Centre. The Panthers opened the scoring at 8:22 but then it was five straight Storm goals from Cole Slaney, Ryan MacDonal, Brett Kinley, and Pearce Messer twice (the last one the only goal of the second period). The Panthers and the Storm traded goals in the third period (from Jonathan Lee) to round out the scoring.Three stars of the game were Messer (1st), Panthers Braeden Hansen (2nd) and the Storm’s Timon Prexler (3rd).

On Sunday afternoon, the Storm dominated the Panthers again 9-2. The Storm got goals from eight different players. Ethan Schmunk scored two and Ryan MacDonald, Dylan McCann, Ryan Butler, Kyle Kaufman, Jalen Price, Jonathan Lee and Pearce Messer got one each. Three stars in the game were Butler (1st), Kaufman (2nd) and Schmunk (3rd).

Next up for the Storm are the Glacier Kings in Courtenay on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Next home game is versus the Cougars on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Previous story
Campbell River athlete signs on for full ride softball scholarship in Missouri

Just Posted

VIDEO & GALLERY: Campbell River remembers – Remembrance Day 2017

Campbell Riverites turned out in great numbers today to honour those who… Continue reading

Found WWII medals given new home with Campbell River family

When the family of Sgt. Raymond Daniel Buckberry approached Sean Smith, a… Continue reading

Campbell Riverite addresses injustice and unfairness through film

Damien Gillis’ family has a long history of working in the resource… Continue reading

Police continuing with efforts to find missing Campbell River teen Jordan Holling

Campbell River RCMP have a dedicated team of three officers investigating the… Continue reading

Campbell River substation stabilized; Focus turns to electrical, protection and control works

BC Hydro’s Campbell River Substation Upgrade Project is closing in on a… Continue reading

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

Hundreds attend community memorial in Fernie

The City of Fernie hosted the community memorial to honour Hornquist, Smith and Podloski

Global carbon pollution on the rise

Global carbon pollution rises after three straight flat years

UPDATE: Wind, snow and rain on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Fraser Valley could see winds up to 80 km/hr

Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica

A magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes San Jose capital

B.C. fish farm protest to continue amid court action

Protesters vow to continue the fight against B.C. fish farms

Pro-Nazi posters found at UBC on Remembrance Day

Pro-Nazi posters were discovered at a B.C. university on Remembrance Day

Montreal war monument vandalized on Remembrance Day

“It’s an insult to the army, and to soldiers that died for us.”: Residents angry after war monument vandalized

Most Read

  • Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

    The Peninsula Panthers had a Storm-y weekend. The south-Island cats faced the…