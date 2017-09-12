Campbell River Storm announce behind the scenes changes

The Campbell River Storm will have some new and some familiar faces behind the scenes for the 2017-18 VIJHL season.

Linda Lahtinen, the sole owner of the team, is looking forward to the upcoming campaign, “I’m excited with the group of people we’ve put together, we’ve always been very fortunate by the quality of the people that have supported the team and this year is no different.”

General Manager/Head Coach Lee Stone has assembled a new coaching staff that will be familiar to Island hockey fans. Joining Lee behind the bench will be Bill Brett and Russell Sanderson.

Storm fans will remember Brett as an assistant coach with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings and as 2016-2017 forward Sheldon Brett’s father. He’ll be working with the defence, “I’m very excited to join the Campbell River Storm as an assistant coach for the 2017-18 hockey season. Thank you Head Coach/GM Lee Stone for the opportunity to coach the defence and that’s what I will do with hard work and dedication. I’m looking forward to the quest of winning a B.C. championship.”

Also joining the coaching staff is Russell Sanderson, who played goal for the Storm in the 2013-14 season before being sidelined with injury. He worked behind the scenes in the 2014-15 championship year as the video coach. For the past two seasons, the former Merritt Centennial has been playing college hockey with the University of Central Oklahoma and Selkirk College.

“I’m thrilled to be able to give back to the team and community that did so much for my career and I’m ready to get to work and put the Storm back to Number 1 in the country,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson will be responsible for coaching the goalies and forwards.

Mark Berry, who’s been around for a few years, is now the Storm media and marketing manager. The VIJHL Broadcaster of the Year will be behind the hockey/TV microphone for his third season and continue to contribute to the Campbell River Mirror and on social media.

“It’s been my pleasure to be a part of an organization that is built around community. Our town, our team aren’t just words; I see it in the room and we see it on the ice Friday nights. A team that believes in each other, the fans and our city,” Berry said.

The rest of the front office team is very familiar to fans. Wes Roed will remain as the Storm Governor and continue to be the man with many hats on Gameday. Patricia Roed is the volunteer co-ordinator.

Former assistant coach Brendan Enns, depending on outside work commitments, will be staying on in some coaching capacity.