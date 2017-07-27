Campbell River neighbourhood launches its own bowling tourney

As part of Campbellton Days, the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association and the Campbell River Bowling Centre are sponsoring the first-ever Campbellton Open bowling tournament on Sunday Aug. 6 from 1-4 p.m.
Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded in three categories: Open 10-Pin, Seniors 5-Pin and Youth 5-Pin.
The size of the cash prizes will depend on the number of entries and there also will be prizes for mystery scores, and secondary prizes including coupons for future games at the Bowling Centre and/or Ryan’s Restaurant.
For further information contact 778-348-0747 or Robert Rodgers at 250-286-1177.