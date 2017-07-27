Campbell River neighbourhood launches its own bowling tourney

As part of Campbellton Days, the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association and the Campbell River Bowling Centre are sponsoring the first-ever Campbellton Open bowling tournament on Sunday Aug. 6 from 1-4 p.m.

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded in three categories: Open 10-Pin, Seniors 5-Pin and Youth 5-Pin.

The size of the cash prizes will depend on the number of entries and there also will be prizes for mystery scores, and secondary prizes including coupons for future games at the Bowling Centre and/or Ryan’s Restaurant.

Entries will cost $20 each and include three games, with repeat entries welcome.

“The Campbell River Bowling Centre was an early supporter of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association, such as giving us a free street-front office and meeting space in the heart of the neighbourhood, and so now we’re pleased to support them by organizing this tournament,” said CNA vice-chair John Twigg.

“We are hopeful that if there is sufficient interest this could become an annual event with larger prizes and more entries,” said Twigg, noting the Sunday afternoon feature fits in well with other events that include a history event Saturday afternoon in Haig-Brown House and free live music, a public meeting, a silent auction and a fund-raising barbecue on B.C. Day Monday in the Campbellton Community Garden at 1751 15th Avenue.