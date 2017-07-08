Campbell River Midget, Peewee A Tyees see success over Canada Day weekend

The two ball teams traveled to the Lower Mainland and one of them came home a champion

The Try-Max Transport Peewee A Tyees and the Midget Tyees teams travelled to Newton on the Canada Day long weekend for the annual Cook Tournament, with one team coming home with a gold medal.

The Midgets started out their tournament with early morning back-to-back games.

They easily took their first game against the Richmond Chuckers by a score of 11-1 and moved on to face the Ridge Meadow Royals.

The Royals proved to be a tough challenge, and the Tyees dropped the game 12-6 placing them in a must-win game against the Walley Sr. team to continue in the tournament and move on to the semi-finals.

Sunday morning the Tyees faced Walley in a hard fought back-and-forth game, but the Tyees managed to come out on top in the end by one run.

The Midgets finished second in their pool and would face the undefeated Ladner Red Sox.

They came out strong but were not able to shut down Ladner, ending the game 7-1.

The Peewee A Tyees started off the tournament with a 10-0 win over the BC Baseball Select Girls team.

The Peewee A’s were set to have back-to-back games Sunday morning, where they faced the Surrey Canadians then the Walley Selects team.

The Tyees came out to play ball, beating Surrey 8-6 and Walley 17-4, ensuring them a spot in the semi-finals Monday afternoon.

The Tyees were set to face the Tsawwassen A’s, the second place team from the opposing pool.

The boys were ready for a tough game, and quickly got on their bats, played tough defence, getting a commanding lead in the first few innings. The Tyees were able to knock out Tsawwassen by a score of 13-3, ensuring them a place in the finals where they would face the undefeated Abbotsford Angels.

In the final game the Tyees quickly got on their bats, bringing in four runs each inning while keeping the Angels from gaining any runs.

By the third inning, after a few changes in pitchers, the Angels started to rally back, tying up the game 8-8 by the end of the fifth inning.

The Tyees were not ready to give up yet, they too began to rally their bats over the next two innings bringing in six big runs.

The pressure was now on to hold the lead in the seventh inning. The boys came together and held off the Angels to three runs, closing the game with a win of 14-11.

The Peewee A Tyees came home with gold as the Peewee U13A Cook Champions.