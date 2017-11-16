Campbell River Killer Whales triumph at Bennett Cup

The Campbell River Killer Whales continue to impress at competitions.

On Remembrance Day weekend, 13 Campbell River Killer Whale swimmers competed in Victoria at the third annual Bennett Cup meet. The meet, named for the late High Performance Centre-Victoria coach Randy Bennett, is attended by clubs from all over the province as well as Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Oregon. In this deep pool of competition, CRKW athletes fared well over the weekend and achieved many incredible things.

CRKW had five swimmers achieve the top spot in their age category for the meet: Martina Montana, Kaya Lathangue, Kara Beauregard, Brooke Wenger, and Cianna Dunn. Additionally, six athletes all now rank within the top 15 in Canada for the following:

Martina Montana: 8th for 400 freestyle Kara Beauregard: 2nd for 400 freestyle Ali Beck: 10th for 800 freestyle Cianna Dunn: 7th for 800 freestyle Brooke Wenger: 12th for 200 butterfly Summer Wenger: 13th for 200 backstroke

Kara Beauregard had another huge accomplishment at the Bennett Cup in beating the existing CRKW 13-14 girls’ club record in 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.48. Beauregard has also been selected to attend a training camp this coming weekend with other provincial team members, and she is sure to impress after her successful weekend in Victoria.

For more information about the Campbell River Killer Whales, visit www.crkw.ca