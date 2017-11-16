Kaya Lathangue competes in the Bennett Cup meet in Victoria.

Campbell River Killer Whales triumph at Bennett Cup

The Campbell River Killer Whales continue to impress at competitions.

On Remembrance Day weekend, 13 Campbell River Killer Whale swimmers competed in Victoria at the third annual Bennett Cup meet. The meet, named for the late High Performance Centre-Victoria coach Randy Bennett, is attended by clubs from all over the province as well as Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Oregon. In this deep pool of competition, CRKW athletes fared well over the weekend and achieved many incredible things.

CRKW had five swimmers achieve the top spot in their age category for the meet: Martina Montana, Kaya Lathangue, Kara Beauregard, Brooke Wenger, and Cianna Dunn. Additionally, six athletes all now rank within the top 15 in Canada for the following:

Martina Montana: 8th for 400 freestyle Kara Beauregard: 2nd for 400 freestyle Ali Beck: 10th for 800 freestyle Cianna Dunn: 7th for 800 freestyle Brooke Wenger: 12th for 200 butterfly Summer Wenger: 13th for 200 backstroke

Kara Beauregard had another huge accomplishment at the Bennett Cup in beating the existing CRKW 13-14 girls’ club record in 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.48. Beauregard has also been selected to attend a training camp this coming weekend with other provincial team members, and she is sure to impress after her successful weekend in Victoria.

For more information about the Campbell River Killer Whales, visit www.crkw.ca

Previous story
Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

Just Posted

New mural the latest in Campbell River’s ongoing beautification

Mayor hopes public will suggest ideas for many more future projects

SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

District says it now supports the application ‘in principal,’ and is committed to ‘ongoing dialogue’

Generators at Campbell River station go offline twice in two weeks

Impact on fish was minimal, BC Hydro says

BC Liberals must unleash new ideas: leadership hopeful Mike de Jong

Former finance minister meets with BC Liberal party members in Campbell River

Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

The Peninsula Panthers had a Storm-y weekend. The south-Island cats faced the… Continue reading

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war

While in B.C., Jolie listed the promises, laws that have failed to eliminate sexual violence in war

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

New housing for homeless in the Okanagan

Vernon’s Howard House expanding with 45-bed shelter plus a 53-unit supportive housing project announced

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Most Read

  • Campbell River Killer Whales triumph at Bennett Cup

    The Campbell River Killer Whales continue to impress at competitions. On Remembrance…