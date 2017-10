The Carihi Junior Girls’ volleyball team placed first in the 12-team John Barsby Tournament in Nanaimo last weekend. Front row, left to right: Taya Brideau, Reanna Botel, Paige Davidson, Shea Watson, Jessica Giebelhaus. Back row, left to right: Ashton Bruining, Austin Cameron, Delaney Ewing, Davis Gage, Reece Davidson, Yana Jacobs.