The Campbell River Junior Curlers attended a Bonspiel in Nanaimo on Nov. 4.

After two wins and one loss, they came in first overall, winning gold. The team was skipped by Katiana McCune, with Matthew Harris playing vice skip, Taanika McCune playing and Julian Soan playing lead. Their next event is in Qualicum on Dec. 2.

There is still room in the junior program for new curlers. If you are interested in enrolling, email junior@crcurl.com.