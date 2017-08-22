Campbell River duo heading to Penticton for Ironman World Championships

Barb Polehoykie and John Vanderveen are heading to Penticton this week to take part in the ITU (International Triathlon Union) World Championships.

There are several different multi-sport events taking part over a 10-day period, but the Campbell River pair are both taking part in the Long Course World Championships which take place on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Polehoykie qualified for the Championship race last year when she finished second in her age group (55-59) in Oklahoma.

She really is an elite athlete for her age and regularly beats men half her age!

She has been doing triathlon for over 20 years now and often finishes tops in her age group.

Polehoykie has been in Campbell River for over two decades after moving here from Fort St. John.

At her most recent race at the Whistler 70.3 (Half-Ironman) she was first in her age group.

As for Vanderveen, he and his wife moved to Campbell River three years ago and he says he has met many good friends through triathlon.

Vanderveen qualified for the ITU World Championships by placing fourth at the Great White North triathlon in Edmonton.

He has been racing triathlon for seven years now and loves competing.

In his most recent race at the Whistler 70.3 (Half-Ironman), he finished sixth overall and won his age group (30-34).

“There is a vibrant triathlon community in Campbell River and both Barb and I are proud to be a part of it,” Vanderveen says.