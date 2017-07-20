Campbell River Comets on to championships

The regular season for track and field has ended with only the championship meets left on the schedule.

It has been a fantastic year for the Campbell River Comets. They had a larger club this year, with the many young newcomers learning the numerous disciplines within the sport and attending their first competitions.

The 2017 BC Athletics Track and Field Jamboree was held in Coquitlam on July 14-16. This is the track and field championship for those athletes aged 14 and older. The Campbell River Comets had two Midget competitors (aged 14-15) attend. Tatum Feeney competed in the Outdoor Pentathlon and won a Silver medal. Trent Perras competed in the Hammer Throw winning a Bronze medal, and the Discus winning sixth place.

The 2017 BC Junior Development Track and Field Championships, for those aged 9-13, will be held July 21-23 in South Surrey. The venue, which was originally scheduled to be held in Kelowna, had to be moved due to the fire and air quality concerns in the interior.