Campbell River ball players find success south of the border

The BC Junior Premier League Royals swept through a tournament in the United States to come out as the champions. The team includes seven Campbell River players - Jamie Ingersoll, Brayden McClarey, Nathan Lagos, Connor Hall, Tyler Downey, Dayton Ring and Brodie Comerford.

A group of Campbell River ball players recently showed up the Americans at their own game.

The seven Campbell River boys – Jamie Ingersoll, Brayden McClarey, Nathan Lagos, Connor Hall, Tyler Downey, Dayton Ring and Brodie Comerford – were part of the BC Junior Premier Baseball League (PBL) Parksville Royals team that swept through the Summer Slam Wood Bat Tournament in Tacoma last month.

The team’s first match of the tourney had them up against the Northwest Tugs. With no expectations for the trip other than a Mariners game at Safeco Field and their three qualifying games, the Royals took the field for game one with home team advantage. That advantage pushed the Royals over the top and helped them to a 4-3 final.

Game two saw the Royals facing off against Bothell Crush, with a 13-1 mercy final score for the Royals.

Their third matchup of the tourney saw the Royals against City Navy. In the seventh inning the Royals were down 4-1 and what did they do? Those Royals came back and scored four more runs. With a perfect 3-and-0 record, that put the Royals in the semi-finals where they faced the Bayview Bombers. The Royals once again prevailed and shutout their opponents, 4-0.

Heading into the finals on Sunday night, the Royals were up against City Gold. Final score was Royals 3 ..the other guys 2, crowning the Parksville Royals as the Summer Slam Wood Bat Tourney Champs.