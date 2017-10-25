Campbell River Atom A Tyees dominate Sooke

The Tyees needed a bigger scoresheet Sunday to keep track of all their goals

Campbell River Atom A Tyees player Ryley Konkie-Skuse chips the puck past the Sooke defence on his way into the opposition zone, netting him a partial breakaway late in the third period of Sunday’s 19-0 win. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Atom A Tyees didn’t have enough room on their scoresheet for all their goals on Sunday, since it only has room to record 17 of them against Sooke.

It took the home team nearly half a period, but once they started scoring, they didn’t stop.

Khayam Siah opened the scoring floodgates with his first of two goals and Cale Livingston joined the action less than a minute later with his first of four goals on the day, but nearly the entire team got in on the scoring throughout the afternoon.

Daimon Gill added a pair of goals to his assist on Siah’s opening tally, Hunter Auramenko added two of his own as did Trace Garceau, and singles were added by Ethan Crowhurst, Jake Isbister, Brandin Cronin and Ryley Konkle-Skuse.

Beau Murray added a pair of assists and Cole Tabarsi added one of his own to round out the scoring.

After all was said and done, the puck had found its way to the back of the Sooke net 19 times and Tyees goaltender Brandon Hachey stood tall in net, turning away all of Sooke’s scoring chances for the shutout.