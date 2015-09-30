Dream start rolls into tough afternoon

Campbell River Cermaq played the first game of the 2016/2017 season Saturday evening in Victoria.

Season kicked off at Oak Bay High School’s brand new all-weather turf facility. (The first men’s league match played on this surface since its opening).

Campbell River Cermaq began the game with a dream start. Opening goal was scored 15 minutes into the first half. A top quality delivery from Cermaq midfielder Robbie Shaw, from a corner kick, was headed home by defender Peter McWilliams. Bays United goal keeper got a piece of the ball but not enough to keep it from crossing the line.

However, nerves seemed to play a large part in numerous bad passes and giveaways. Bays United missed multiple chances close in on goal. A couple of chances pushed wide of the goal by goalkeeper Beau-Belle Oudry.

Finally Bays United equalized around the 25th minute from an odd manned opportunity going forward. And then again minutes later they took the lead when a Bays United player was fouled inside the 18 yard box. Bays United converted their penalty. The score was then 2-1.

Bays would score 2 more times before half time and go into the break with the score 4-1.These chances were consequence of some defensive lapses in marking the criss-crossing movement of the Bays United attackers.

At this point, the lack of Div.1 experience was proving predominant in the Cermaq side. Not so much that the Campbell River team was not as good, but just not as organized as our opponents. The last 45 minutes proved to be a more confident half for Campbell River Cermaq. The movement and energy increased as Campbell River grew into the game. Ceramq seemed poised to score again. Young strikers, Bailey Gardner and Kellen Arnink missing chances close in on goal.

These missed chances proved costly, as Bays would score two more times before the end of the game. (Once off a corner, and the other a break away). And put the proverbial “nail in the coffin”.

An unfriendly welcome to Division 1 play for the newly promoted Campbell River Cermaq.

Next weeks match will be our home opener, Saturday Sept.24th. We play the heavy weights, last years league champs, Cowichan FC. 3pm Kick-off at the new Robron Turf Facility.

This is the first of its kind. Opportunity to come out and promote this level of soccer in our community. It has been decades since Campbell River has had a men’s team playing at this level in the Vancouver Island Soccer League.

A notable day Saturday. As the Division 3 Cermaq (feeder team) will also be playing a home game. Back to back mens league games in Campbell River at the new Robron Turf.