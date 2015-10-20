Meanwhile, in Div. 3A action...

Last Saturday in men’s VISL Divison 3A action, Campbell River Cermaq City FC travelled to Victoria to take on Gorge FC at Hampton Park.

The first half saw some great back and forth play, with both teams creating close chances and good saves by Campbell River goalkeeper Jared Perras.

Near the end of the first half Cermaq City broke through with a strike from Dylan Sparling, beating the Gorge keeper to take a 1-0 lead into half-time. Gorge FC came out strong in the second half scoring three unanswered goals, to win the game with a final score of 3-1.

This Saturday will be Cermaq City FC’s home opener, as they take on SFFC Boshka at The Robron Turf at 1 p.m. Stay and cheer on Men’s Divison 1 taking on Cowichan FC at 3 p.m.