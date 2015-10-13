Girls just wanna have fun – on the ice

Paige Chapdelaine of the Vancouver Island Seals fires one on Kootenay Wild goaltender Catalina Hartland during a game last season. Members of the Seals female hockey team will be on hand to assist at this weekend’s Esso Fun Day, an event aimed at first-time female hockey players.

Lexxi Smith of the Vancouver Island Seals carries the puck towards the Fraser Valley Rush goal during a female Midget AAA game last season.

Campbell River Minor Hockey Association is once again hosting its annual Esso Fun Day for first-time female hockey players.

The event is designed to introduce beginners to hockey and its basic skills at no cost and is aimed at first-time players, coaches, officials and administrators.

Esso Fun Day is scheduled for this Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Strathcona Gardens and includes one morning and one afternoon on-ice session as well as off-ice team building activities.

The Vancouver Island Seals female hockey team will be on hand to assist with on-ice duties as part of its commitment to community service in order to promote female hockey.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP in order to comply with BC Hockey Insurance regulations and to arrange equipment which will be provided to anyone who does not have their own. Esso Fun Days are annual events held all across the province, as a way to introduce females to the sport of hockey.

“Esso Fun Days is designed to introduce the game of hockey and its basic skills in a fun and supportive learning environment for the first time female hockey player,” according to BC Hockey.

For more information or to RSVP, email crhurricaneshockey@gmail.com or call 250-923-2612.