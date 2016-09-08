Not knowing when to push

James Durand

Nope, I’m not talking about racing, or even training.

I’m not thinking about improving my Strava times or wondering if I can put the hurt on my riding buddies next Thursday.

I’m definitely not considering work or career on this one either.

I’m actually talking about getting my kids to ride faster.

I guess any sort of parenting involves a lot of coaching, but throw in a kid’s outlook on life and a bit of red headed attitude and see how that works for you in the world of sport.

I raced downhill for a handful of years and I still love riding it. I follow the world cup races religiously and watching Rachel Atherton dominate so relentlessly, I have to admit, I have aspirations of turning Rhyley into a DH racer and eventually hitting the World Cup circuit.

She hasn’t turned six yet and just started riding her bike all the way to school, so we’re a ways off, but you have to start young to build that kind of skill and ability.

For the first couple of years of riding it was just about pedalling, riding through puddles and getting out with some friends. But as she enters Grade 1, I start thinking about competition. Maybe I can get her into BMX and get a solid racing base to launch a strong career. We should veer off the easy trails and hit some single track more often and what’s wrong with a few hill repeats and doing push ups at a young age.

All my suggestions of going faster or working harder have been shot down pretty quickly.

“No Dad, thats too hard, or, “No Dad, let’s go this way so we can pick berries,” or my least favourite, “Hey Dad, I’m going to walk home, please carry my bike.”

Okay, I made that one up, she never said “please.”

I decided to let my subtle hints slide at that point, she’s a kid and I guess she will enjoy riding in whatever way suits her.

I’m just stoked she rides!

Then recently she started asking to ride every day.

Last weekend we went out with her buddy Ben and she tried to race him on a few sections and when we weren’t looking she turned down into the single track…with no prompting.

She rode up and down our somewhat steep street yesterday three times just because, and this morning rode down the “steep section” on the way to school and I swear I heard a “WooHoo!” in the middle of it.

Maybe she does have some racer in her, I just need to let her discover it on her own.

My son, on the other hand, can’t walk yet and I’ll let him ride however he pleases with no pushing from me, verbally anyways. At nine months old he doesn’t know any better yet, so I have his bike hanging from his ceiling in his bedroom and a huge signed poster of Wade Simmons right above his crib, we’ll see if that works.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’