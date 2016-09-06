- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Trailers make track debut
The feature event Saturday night at Saratoga Speedway was the first ever travel trailer race. This race was very much like the crowd-favourite boat race, but instead the boats were swapped out for travel trailers
The feature event Saturday night at Saratoga Speedway was the first ever travel trailer race. This race was very much like the crowd-favourite boat race, but instead the boats were swapped out for travel trailers.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.