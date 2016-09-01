Final appearances during Speed Night at Saratoga

Terry Guest

Special to the Mirror

It was Speed Night at Saratoga Speedway last Saturday as the Wilroc Lites, Dwarf cars and the Old Timers made their last appearance of the 2016 season. The I.M.C.A Modifieds and the Bomber cars completed the Open Wheel night, with Thrifty Foods sponsoring all the fun.

Chris Beaulieu in the Modified division set a new track record; Kevin Noble, who no longer races, held the record for two years with a time of 15.065, but Beaulieu smashed that, breaking into the 14 second mark with a time of 14.941, giving him the new Modified track record.

Great heat race action ensued following Qualifying with wins going to Troy Tarbuck, Murray Degraag, Matt May, Tim Openshaw, Jeff Montgomery, and Gregg Sagmoen. The first main event saw seven Old timers take to the track for an 18-lap main event. Tarbuck jumped into the lead on the first lap and held off the pack to take home his first ever Old Timer main event at Saratoga. Twenty laps were given to a nine-car Dwarf car main, with Mike Meeres taking home the win.

In the final Wilroc Lite main event of the season 11 cars took to the track for 35 laps. Points leader Montgomery made fast work of the the slower cars, working his way into the lead on lap eight and pulling away, taking home yet another main event win.

The final feature of the night saw quite a few top cars taken out early. After the track was clear, it was Beaulieu who got the lead and he took his rocket of a car into the victory lane, taking home yet another main event win and pushing himself closer to the championship lead.

Extra laps...Next weekend, Saratoga will host the biggest Eve of Destruction the Speedway has ever seen. Josh Beckel from the Crusher Car Stunt team will put on yet another amazing jump show and two Monster Trucks, Blown Income and Island Outlaw, will be back to crush two Motor Homes. The feature event for the evening will be the first ever travel trailer race at Saratoga Speedway. This race is very much like the boat race, but instead the boats are swapped out for travel trailers.