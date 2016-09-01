Home stretch

  • Connect with Us

The Campbell River Storm played its first exhibition game Friday at Rod Brind’Amour Arena and pulled out a 4-3 victory over the Oceanside Generals. The Storm outshot the Generals 45-33 and followed that effort up with an intersquad game on Saturday night. The Storm play its season opener tonight at 7:30 p.m. against the Generals at Strathcona Gardens. - Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror
— image credit: Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror
