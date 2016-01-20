Provincial champs

The Vancouver Island U15 select team won the B.C. Aboriginal Soccer Championships last weekend in Prince George.

Three Campbell River Riptide players are provincial soccer champions.

Brady Assu, Josh Rolland and Kenneth Jolliffee were a part of the U15 Vancouver Island select team that won the B.C. Aboriginal Soccer Championships in Prince George last weekend.

The team, made up of players from Port Hardy to Victoria, won the championship game 9-0 and scored 52 goals and allowed only one – on a penalty kick – throughout the entire five-game tournament.

The win qualifies the team for the North American Indigenous Games in Toronto in July, 2017.

The event will feature over 5,000 athletes from Canada and the U.S.