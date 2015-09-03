Campbell River Youth Soccer launches fundraiser for new fieldhouse at Robron Park

The Campbell River Youth Soccer Association is fundraising to build a new fieldhouse to enhance the sports facilities at Robron Park.

With the successful completion of the new Robron Turf Field in early 2016, the fieldhouse is aimed at making Robron Park a first-class sporting facility.

With the generous in-kind support of Seymour Pacific Developments, the Association has created concept designs for the facility.

The building will include change rooms, public washrooms, wheelchair access, concession, a multi-purpose banquet room, a board room and a wrap-around deck that overlooks the Robron fields.

Seymour Pacific will also be involved in developing detailed plans and purchasing building materials for the project.

“We’ve been excited to be a part of this project since day one,” says Amanda Raleigh, culture and community manager at Seymour Pacific. “The fieldhouse will benefit so many other sports clubs in town, not just soccer. It’s a great opportunity for us to get involved and really make an impact on the sports community of Campbell River.”

A substantial donation of $100,000 from the Rotary Club of Campbell River last month has helped launch the fundraising efforts which are now more than half way to the target of $550,000.

The Fieldhouse Committee hopes to break ground in the spring.

“We still have a lot to raise,” says Sid Shook, CRYSA Director and Chair of the Fieldhouse Committee, noting they are now working on organizing a banquet dinner and dance on Feb. 4 to help reach their goal.

“The banquet will feature live music with a silent and live auction,” he said. “We’ll be reaching out to our key supporters in the community for this, and are hoping the event will help put us over the top.” Contributors will be recognized on hierarchal plaques displayed on the Sports Donor Hall of Fame located in the fieldhouse foyer.

The City of Campbell River has signed on as a partner for the project, committing to paying for utility infrastructure, the change rooms and public washrooms.

The fieldhouse will provide services to soccer groups and leagues of all ages, as well as lacrosse, football, rugby and tennis groups.

The multi-purpose room has a maximum capacity of 100, providing a space for community and sports groups to hold events.

The Campbell River Youth Soccer Association (CRYSA) improves child health and development by promoting an active lifestyle while teaching important life lessons such as sportsmanship, teamwork, goal setting and respecting others.

Information on the fieldhouse project and banquet fundraiser will be shared regularly on the CRYSA Facebook page at Facebook.com/CRYouthSoccer.