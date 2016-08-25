- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Future stars and the Olympian
The 2016 Future Stars Girls Ice Hockey Camp provided local athletes with a unique opportunity to learn from and interact with Olympic gold medalist Marie-Philip Poulin (centre, back row) at Strathcona Gardens recently. Poulin was a member of Canada’s gold medal winning women’s team at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.
The 2016 Future Stars Girls Ice Hockey Camp provided local athletes with a unique opportunity to learn from and interact with Olympic gold medalist Marie-Philip Poulin (centre, back row) at Strathcona Gardens recently. Poulin was a member of Canada’s gold medal winning women’s team at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.