Bringing their A game

During the July “A” Cup Provincials held in Burnaby, the Upper Island U14 Boys Riptide soccer team brought home the gold medal and the Fair Play Award.

Marine Harvest Riptide made it to the final with a 2-1 win versus Vancouver United, a 2-0 loss versus Delta Coastal Selects, and a 3-2 win against Surrey. In the final game, they were up against Delta who defeated them in game 2. It was time for retribution and the Riptide boys dug deep and came up with a great performance to defeat Delta 2-0.