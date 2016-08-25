Big Rigs and Crash to Pass at Saratoga

The fan favorite Crash to Pass Boat race was on display for the sellout crowd on Saturday at Saratoga Speedway.

Craig Gagne in his Mad Max car would be declared the winner after the almost 10-minute race, as he barely edged out Billy Brimacombe Jr. to take home his first ever Boat Race win. The Hornet cars and the Galaxy Motors Mad Max cars were also on the card, with Bailey Western Sponsoring the night.

To start the night, beautiful Big Rigs from across the Island made their way to the track to put on a truck parade and meet and greet for the fans. After the trucks finished their show, we would move right into heat race action which would see wins go to Danika Seggie, Kiana Westra, Michael White, Nigel Neufeld, Shawn Allen, Danielle Antonik, and Cory Sandirson.

The first main event of the night would see Joshua McLellan dominate the Crash to Pass field. Mclellan, who was racing his first night in the Crash to Pass class, led all 10 laps to take home his first ever main event win.

Next up, 22 Hornet B cars entered into a 25 lap main event. Brandon Carter would work his way to the front within the first few laps and ended up pulling away from the pack from there, but Carter was penalized for jumping the start, making him a lap down and out of contention. That opened the door for Michael White who was patiently waiting back in second, not realizing his was actually in the lead. He would end up taking home the win.

The 25 lap A main would see a very rough battle through out the race. Lots of cars jockeyed for positions early, but it would be Shawn Allen who made his way into the lead on lap 7 and he would not look back from there, holding on to take home his second main event win of the year. Finally in the Galaxy Motors Mad max main event, Danielle Antonik would once again find her way into the lead, making her move on lap 14 and not looking back from there, holding on to take home her second main event win of the year.

Extra laps...Next weekend Saratoga presents the biggest open wheel night of racing of the 2016 season sponsored by Thrifty Foods. The Wilroc Lite cars, Old Timers, Dwarf cars, I.M.C.A Modifieds and the Bomber cars will all be on the card Saturday. The Old Timers are the nicest looking cars you will see come to the Speedway, will body types ranging in years from the early 1930’s to 1940’s. So far them and the Dwarf cars have been rained out twice this year, so they will be itching to finally hit the Black Creek Oval.

The Wilroc Lites are back for the last time this year. Their last race saw 16 cars make it on the track, with points leader Jeff Montgomery taking home the main event win. Our two local classes see tight points races going into the weekend. Travis Stevenson jumped into the points lead in the Modified division after last race, now leading Dano Bryant by 29 points. Darrel Larson holds the points lead over his nephew Boston in the Bomber class by 160 points.