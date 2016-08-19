Drivers battle for points at Saratoga Speedway

It was a beautiful, warm, sunny night at Saratoga Speedway on Saturday as the I.M.C.A Modifieds, Roadrunners, Galaxy Motor Mad Max cars, and the Bombers cars put on a great show for the fans.

Tight points battles in all classes made for some great racing Saturday. In the Modified class, the points battle was as tight as ever going into the night of racing, with Travis Stevenson leading the way by only 78 points over Dano Bryant and Chris Beaulieu.

The Roadrunner field would see a similar points battle in their class, as Tristen Zeinstra led Ryan Guest and Austin Hack by only 92 points. Heat race action would see wins go to Damon Dunn, Kevin Hack, Tyler Clough, and Jeff May.

Fifteen laps were awarded to the Galaxy Motors Mad Max cars for their main event which saw Dunn and Craig Gagne battle for the lead; Dunn, jumped out in front early and would battle bumper to bumper with Gagne,but it would be Dunn holding off Gagne, leading all 15 laps to take home the win.

Twenty laps were given to the Roadrunners for their main event which saw a great battle early as all of the cars bunched up, tightening up the pack, but it would be Guest who finally made his way into the lead on lap 10 and he would not look back from there, taking home yet another main event win.

The Bomber car Island invitational saw 10 cars enter into a 40 lap main event. Darrel Larson would jump out to an early lead and would pull away with Bill Gallagher and Chad Taks on his bumper, but Larson would not be stopped on this night as he would eventually pull away from the pack, taking home the feature main event win, with second going to Gallagher and third to Brian Baltis.

Forty laps were also awarded to a nine-car Modified main event. Brad Kotscherofski started pole and would pull away early and Kotscherofski would drive the race of his life, holding off Bryant, Stevenson and Beaulieu who were all on his bumper late in the race to take home his first ever Modified main event win.

Extra laps...Next weekend Saratoga will host it’s second Crash to Pass boat race of the year; Jason Beaulieu was the winner of the first race this year, and he will look to repeat as he will be out once again to take the Boat Race title. The Big Rig Highway Thunder will also be on the card as they return to the 2016 season. Rigs from across the Island will be bringing their beautiful rigs to the Speedway to display them to the sellout crowd. Also on the card will be the Hornet cars and the Galaxy Motors Mad Max cars.