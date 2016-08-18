Rain or shine, Josh is ready to play

Rainy days are sad days for Joshua Brearley. He looks forward to playing soccer and softball, knows exactly which days practices are and then it rains and everything is cancelled.

As well as two outdoor sports, Brearley plays basketball and curls. He said his favourite part of each sport is scoring points.

“In soccer, I kick the ball harder to get it in the net,” he said.

Corina Brearley, Joshua’s mom, is thankful for the opportunity presented for her son through Special Olympics, otherwise he might not be able to play sports.

“Highschool teams are so competitive,” she said.

Joshua has been in Special Olympics since he was 12.

Not only does he get the chance to participate he has also made new friends and travelled across the Island for competitions and tournaments.

Joshua’s dad, Paul, helps coach basketball and soccer when he is home from his work rotation. He said that teamwork, sportsmanship and passing the ball are key parts of what Joshua is learning on all of his teams right now.

Luckily, Joshua’s sister Kianna, 16, is around to practice with him in the driveway. Corina said Kianna really challenges Joshua, and he is better at basketball because of it.

This year Joshua won the most improved award for his efforts on the softball team. The year prior he won rookie of the year.

He is very excited to be caddying at the Howie Meeker Golf Classic this weekend.