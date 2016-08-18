Local athletes making their mark at national rugby championships

Campbell River’s Josef Dirom, left, and Nolan Young are playing in the Canadian Rugby Championships in Ontario.

Two Campbell River rugby players are in the midst of playing for Team BC at the Canadian Rugby Championships.

Josef Dirom and Nolan Young are currently in Markham, Ontario suiting up as members of a three-Team BC U16 contingent at Rugby Canada’s Canadian Rugby Championships.

Dirom, known for his speed on the wing, has moved to an inside centre position and scored a try in his B.C. three team’s second match against New Brunswick.

“Josef’s experience of playing in a higher age-grade at June’s regional competition here in B.C., combined with his calm and disciplined style of play, will serve our team very well at Nationals,” said Coach Shane Muldrew.

“I am confident that Josef and his teammates will prove themselves most worthy opponents on the national stage.”

Muldrew says the team is the tournament’s “dark horse” as it is actually comprised of all U15 players.

The team, however, has certainly showed well despite the age difference as they are currently undefeated, downing Quebec 17-10 in the opener, then overpowering New Brunswick 17-5 and Manitoba 26-3.

Young’s U16 B.C.2 squad has come up short in all three of its first matches, losing 10-3 to Ontario 1, 26-7 to B.C.1, and 12-5 to Alberta, though Young did score B.C.’s lone try in that match, playing eight-man.

Both Dirom and Young’s teams get a rest and recovery day before playoffs begin on Friday afternoon.

The full schedule and results can be found at www.canadianrugbychampionship.com