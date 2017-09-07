Who came up with the Campbell River bus schedule?

Who’s idea was the new bus schedule?

I have heard nothing but complaints about it and how it has made things harder for people to get to where they need to go on the bus. Handicapped people, older people and those that depend on the bus to get around are having a lot of problems with these new route changes and accessibility to the bus stops. Some people have to walk blocks to make connections between buses. I heard of one man who missed his connecting bus by five minutes because his bus was 15 minutes late.

People count on the bus to get them to doctor appointments, banking and grocery shopping. If they can’t get to where they need to go easily then what is the sense of using our buses anyway?

Disgruntled and annoyed,

E. Latta