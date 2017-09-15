Thanks for the Myrt Thompson Trail bridge work

This letter is overdue – My apologies to the City of Campbell River for not expressing my thanks for the bridge deck replacements done this past spring by city crews.

This was the kind of practical, fiscally-responsible attention the Myrt Tompson Trail was lacking. The trail doesn’t “lack” a parking lot which would mean removal of trees from the riparian zone and it doesn’t ” lack” wacky edifices, also encroaching on the riparian zone, dreamed up by who knows who – it deserves basic maintenance and vegetative enhancement. Greenways Land Trust, led by fearless leader “Chuck” and his volunteers, has been doing this with great dedication and persistence now for a few years and this summer they added packing a pump and hoses to the riverside to water the struggling plants and trees they’ve been planting.

Wei Wai Kai Nation, Greenways Land Trust, Canadian Department of the Environment and Climate Change (sic), the City of Campbell River, and TD Bank all pooled resources this summer to re-roof and refurbish the information kiosks and today some “weed-whackers” – who I assume are either Greenways volunteers or city crew – were busy cutting back trailside brush.

The conifers planted by the volunteers are liking the attention and some day will provide some much needed shade for walkers.

Thanks to all involved for the great work.

Ed Ivanisko and Family