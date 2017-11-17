Referendum needed for Campbell River’s 3.5-acre waterfront project

I have to express my concern about the three-and-a-half-acre foreshore project.

Mayor Adams started off saying it cost about 24 to 25 million dollars, then it went to 28 million, now it’s about 30 million and you have got to know that the cost is not going to stop there, that’s for sure.

It seems very wrong that seven councillors have the sole right to spend that much money.

The homeowners of Campbell River have got to know that sooner or later we are going to be on the hook for more tax increases just to do this project.

The people of Campbell River have got to demand a referendum.

Graeme Swain

Campbell River

