Perhaps graffiti artists could paint over Campbell River’s Big Rock

I read the “Restorative Justice” story re: youth who did graffiti in the Fri. Sept 29 CR Mirror. It inspired me to send you this letter.

Campbell River residents, as well as many visitors, see or pause and visit the Big Rock. Historically, many messages, of either a personal or general topic, get left on the face of Big Rock. Usually the messages are not offensive, even if not applicable to the community at large. Recently though, a few inappropriate expressions have been emblazened on Big Rock, impossible for drivers, walkers or cyclists to miss. It seems that even children who are just beginning to read can make out these latest rude phrases that deface Big Rock.

I am wondering if the youth from the Mirror story might include the Big Rock in their community work. I am also going to ask if the City of Campbell River will come by to re-decorate some parts of Big Rock. If not, there might be other positive options such as my neighbours and I joining together in a community effort.

Eugenia Materi