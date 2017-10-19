Not impressed with City of Campbell River’s snow clearing survey

I just finished answering a snow clearing survey sponsored by City Hall.

It is clear that throwing more money at equipment is not a first step. People who clear the roads really need training. The experience of those of us who have lived in snow belts, like the prairies or eastern Canada, are aware of how other communities do snow clearing efficiently. Get some training for people here who do this work, develop a clear strategy, and follow it! Surely the leadership of this town can get that far without consulting the community with surveys and other calls for help. More equipment without training makes us shake our heads in wonder.Not impressed.

Ruth McMonagle

Campbell River