Re; the no pay parking decision (at the hospital).

It was a long tough and hard fought battle lasting over a year. Certainly the support from City Council and people throughout this community as well as in Courtney/Comox made at big big difference.

Let’s be clear though, it was the leadership, the perseverance and at times the determination and courage of Lois Jarvis that made it happen. I vote we call the new parkade with a name that honours her.

Geoff Goodship