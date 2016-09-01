A postal service for everyone

I’m aware that the federal government is currently conducting a public review of Canada Post.

The previous government established a contradictory pattern of cutting services and raising prices, in spite of our postal service operating at a profit for many years.

What is needed now is some creative imagination in expanding services Canada Post offers. How about adopting a Delivering Community Power proposal, which calls for postal banking, an affordable local solution that can also invest in local communities. Many other countries have done so with considerable success.

Other creative ideas include services for seniors and coast-to-coast charging stations for electric cars, which would support a green economy in Canada.

Come on Canada. Let’s make this crown corporation more viable by diversifying its services.

All it takes is the will to do so.Interested readers can learn more at DeliveringCommunityPower.ca

Murray Etty

Campbell River