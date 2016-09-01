Council deserves pat on the back

Re: City Accommodation Tax

I read with great interest the recent article on the above.

As the mayor stated, “This has been a long time coming.”

I was personally involved when this tax was proposed back in the 70s and 80s. Unfortunately, the accommodation owners refused to accept.

It always seemed to me very common sensical that dollars raised by the sector could be dedicated to the sector for marketing, etc.

The naysayers argued we would lose business adding three per cent to a hotel bill.

I disagreed.

It is great to see our current mayor and council has finally succeeded in approaching the final hurdles for implementation. Council can now take the budget necessary for the sector directly from the tax and not from all the taxpayers.

Congratulations.

Bill Matthews

Former councillor and Freeman of the City

Campbell River