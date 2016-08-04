Seeleys take a moment to thank Campbell River

To the Community of Campbell River:

Twenty-two years ago I walked into Boston Pizza International seeking a franchise.

I knew little about the company and even less about running a restaurant, but I was intrigued about their philosophy of community involvement, something that was common in my research about BP.

Fast forward to 2016 and it is a decision that my wife and I do not regret.

Yes there were times we actually wondered if the business would succeed. The lows were the loss of industry, jobs and more importantly friends and guests from our community.

The highs have exceeded the lows; Our involvement with the first Tour de Rock, Our infamous partnership with the RCMP offering free pizzas for safe driving during the Christmas holidays, and being recognized as large business of the year. We were one of the original sponsors of the Brind’amour Golf Classic and sponsored the first carvings contest.

Since then we have proudly supported over 100 charities and events, contributing over $300 000 to our community.

But most of all we have had wonderful staff who have helped care for our wonderful guests. This is and continues to be the reason we have enjoyed 20 years operating in Campbell River.

I would be remiss if I did not state how the business has allowed us to grow as a family since my son Chris and his Wife Cindy joined us as partners.

Thank you to all.

Larry & Carol Seeley