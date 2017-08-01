Jocelyn’s Jottings: Remembering to be a tourist

How lucky are we to live here?

I grew up in the prairies. In order to climb a hill I first had to drive to the bottom and the only outdoor swimming we did was in the outdoor pool, the newly-excavated pond or the river. And if we went to the river it was more wading and playing in the mud than swimming.

Here I have endless places to swim, camp, explore – it’s enough to make my head explode a little bit. And we are close to the city!

I had a bit of a crazy weekend. On Friday, I walked on to the ferry to Vancouver to see Ed Sheeran. On Saturday, I went driving down some forestry roads to meet some friends and camp at the Fir Grove Recreation Site. I had no idea there were so many back roads and campgrounds and beautiful lakes out there waiting to be jumped in.

I can’t believe it’s already August and I am just discovering all of these places that are available to explore. I could live here the rest of my life and not see everything there is to see on the Island.

On Sunday morning I drove down to Qualicum Beach to meet up with my cousins and their baby who are holidaying on the Island.

We drove down to Parksville to go to the beach and on the way they pointed to all of the neat places to stop and visit.

“You haven’t spent much time down here? There is so much to see!”

When I first moved here I tried to do all of the touristy things, but now, like many locals (though I probably still can’t claim to be one), I avoid the crowds.

But this was a good reminder for me to go back to my Vancouver Island bucket list and check a few things off before the summer is through, or maybe after the long weekend in September when things slow down. (Is that right? Do the tourists head home in September?)

This week, though, I have family and friends visiting from Alberta so it’s a good excuse to do things I wouldn’t normally do. Maybe we will go up the chairlift at Mt. Washington and hike up to Myra Falls. I haven’t explored much on Quadra Island either, so that could be a fun day trip.

So many decisions!

Either way we will be eating sea food, walking along the Sea Walk and heading to McIvor Lake.

There will probably be ice cream at the pier at some point as well. It is, after all, a mandatory Campbell River activity.

The list of fun things to do and beautiful places to see is endless and a week just isn’t enough time! Where are you’re favourite places to visit in the area?

