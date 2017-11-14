Jocelyn’s Jottings: Putting yourself in the ring

I may or may not have applied for another job (don’t tell my boss), but before you get too upset with me, so did more than 5,700 other people.

The New York Times is hiring a travel writer to walk, taste and, if I were to be hired, dance, their way through the locations on their annual 52 Places to Go list.

Over 5,500 application feels like a lot, but is it really?

According to wikipedia, the New York Times has a circulation of 571,500 daily and more than one million on Sundays as well as an online only circulation of around 2.5 million every day.

Add to that the fact that this job posting went viral… there was a lot of people who knew about this job.

I am kind of concerned that more people didn’t apply, I’m sure the human resources people going through applications don’t agree with me, but let me get to the point.

On one hand maybe many people are looking at this job and realizing how much work it will be, there are many legitimate reasons for not wanting this job.

My concern is for the people out there who thought “That is my dream job! But I will never get it so should I even apply?”

I made up all of the excuses in the book including, “that is a huge trip it would be so lonely and difficult to live out of a suitcase” and “my writing isn’t that good anyway, let alone my video and social media skills.”

But I still checked over my resume and filled out the application form, because if I take myself out of the running for my dream job now why am I even doing what I am doing?

I strive to be better, to make eye contact with the camera and have more energy in the morning, to read books about writing and article after article after article about anything and everything.

I struggle through the dull things and take deep breathes before making tough phone calls. I put one foot in front of the other, chasing my dream of connecting people by telling stories.

Maybe your dream job has nothing to do with writing, or travelling, but I really hope that if a posting comes up you throw your name in the hat.

For me this is the continual pursuit of my passion. It is acknowledging that I am good enough, that I have more to contribute and that I deserve to be happy, all worthwhile things, even when I don’t get the job.

There’s no way I’m taking myself off the free flight to my dream destination before they even start giving away the tickets.

What’s your dream job? Have you ever applied for it?