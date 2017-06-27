Jocelyn’s Jottings: Planning for sun withdrawal

It is almost ridiculous how much the sunshine makes me happy.

Why do the rays from this ball of burning gas in the sky, that only reach my face around 30 per cent of the year (if that) make me so ecstatic?

All I have to do is step outside on a sunny day and my mood skyrockets. But sunshine is a fickle mistress, leaving during the night and travelling to the other side of the world in the winter, leaving one less thing that lifts my mood with no effort on my part.

It feels like a problem, like a weakness, a crutch and a very good excuse to find other things that make me happy besides being out in the sunshine.

My first instinct to keep myself happy and entertained is to call up a friend. Beach dates, lunch dates, movie dates, I am an extrovert so I would rather be around people than be alone.

Group sports are always a good thing.

I could play volleyball and baseball (or softball, or slo-pitch) on alternating days for the rest of my life. Mix in some live music and dancing and I would probably never be unhappy again.

The problem is I have to do things alone. Most of my friends are more introverted than I am, they need alone time. They are also in relationships, so they have someone else they need to spend time with, someone else they usually make plans with.

So I try not to make doing things alone a problem. But it changes my options. It’s pretty difficult to play catch, or volleyball, by yourself for any period of time (without getting a crick in your neck).

I bike, walk, read books, watch movies, go to the gym. But with winter, and no more sunshine looming (a ways away, but to me it’s still looming) I need to try some new things.

But new things are always difficult. Like the first few seconds after you jump in the lake when you’ve been sitting in the sunshine, diving right in to something new can be uncomfortable. On top of nerves, it is hard to make a decision on what to do. There are hundreds of places that need volunteers and numerous sports, clubs and organizations to get involved with. Unlike going out in the sunshine, choosing something new to do in order to be happy is a little bit more work.

But at least whatever I decide to tackle will continue when the rain comes.