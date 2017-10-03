Jocelyn’s Jottings: Don’t be scared

It’s hard not to be scared.

From little things to going on a first date or considering moving in with a friend, to bigger things like travelling to Europe or attending a music festival in Las Vegas.

That’s right, just think about how ridiculous that is. We live in a world where going out to party in down town Edmonton could get you run over by a terrorist, where putting on your cowboy boots and seeing Jason Aldean in concert in Vegas could get you gunned down.

Instead of being scared to travel in cities that are run by drug cartels and violence, or countries that are war torn and desperate, recent events have me wondering what public event I will attend, what historical monument I will visit, what night club I will dance at where I will find myself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

But then I take a deep breath and look at a few photos of the kittens my friend is fostering, and remember that being scared is probably the reason all of this is happening in the first place.

I’m no psychologist, or researcher, but in my opinion you can connect fear of the unknown, fear of people and things who are different, fear of pain, fear of losing power, to both mental illness and/or hate.

And that can lead to violence.

So, in this time where I sometimes want to stay in my basement to hide from the violence that seems to be anywhere and everywhere in unpredictable patterns, I will continue to go out and live my life.

Not only would I got crazy never leaving my house, I am an extrovert after all, that fear might lead to blame and that blame might lead to hate.

It could happen to any of us if we let fear rule our lives.

I’m not saying take unnecessary risks or go anywhere unprepared, but don’t let fear of something that you have no control of, that basically comes down to chance, let you stop living your life.

But maybe let it change the way you live.

I think it is high time we recognize the link between fear of the unknown and fear of things we don’t understand as a gateway to hate, and to step up and decrease those feelings.

Worried about Muslims? Go find a Muslim in your community, have tea, talk about their beliefs. If that is too much for you start with a Google search. There are many news articles and feature stories about the Muslim community.

That guy down the street that looks sad and grumpy and seems to always be alone? Say hello.

What scares you? Stop and think about it, do you know everything that you could know about that person, place, thing or activity? No? Then learn more and work on not being scared anymore.

Except for heights, I’m still not going to jump out of an aeroplane or climbing up a three storey ladder of my own free will.