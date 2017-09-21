Is there anything more constant than change these days?

If there’s one thing that’s a constant in modern life, it’s change.
Our lives have seen so much of it in the last…oh, pick your time frame…couple of decades. And it seems to have sped up in the last 10 years or so. Certainly when it comes to technology.
I work in a profession that has seen change occur constantly. When I started here at the Campbell River Mirror, putting a paper together was still a significantly manual process. We actually had to print out our articles in column format on sheets of paper which we then waxed the back of . Then owner Gerry Soroka would dash the “flats” down to the bus depot downtown and load our next edition on a bus to our press in Ladysmtih. How archaic!
In the last few years our industry has undergone even more change due to technology and our little newspaper has undergone a big change in the last year. That’s because market forces and customer demand required us to dive head first into becoming a digital media product.
We haven’t left our print product behind, it’s still as important as ever, but we had to find a way to include the market demand for digital news and advertising.
But it’s meant that not only have we, the employees of the Mirror and our parent company, Black Press, had to deal with change but so have our readers.
A frequent sentiment expressed in our online platform and the social media (read: Facebook) channel , is why are there so many stories that are not local stories on the website and promoted through Facebook?
Part of the answer to the question lies in the fact that – at that moment – you are not consuming a local newspaper. You’re reading a website, a digital medium. The “local newspaper” is delivered to your door Wednesdays and Fridays. Our website, www.campbellrivermirror.com, is a digital platform.
The fact of the matter is that our advertisers are demanding digital products and to stay profitable, we need to provide what our customers want.
Another fact of life is that we have to produce content and a lot of it to feed that voracious digital beast. And that means providing material from our broader region .
But an important thing to keep in mind is that even with this wider material, you are not getting any fewer local stories .
You might even be getting more than we used to produce.
Print can be so limiting and therefore stuff sometimes got left out because there weren’t enough pages to put it on.
Could we do more, could we do better? Yes. And we’re striving to do so. We are still adapting to our new medium of communication and it hasn’t always been smooth. But we’re hitting our stride and judging by the growth in our online readership and advertising – that growth is measurable.
Setting that aside for a moment, we still deliver an exclusively-local newsproduct – a newspaper – to your doorstep every Wednesday and Friday.
And many of you do prefer that.
There’s nobody more loyal than those readers who like their news printed in ink. And for you people we are eternally grateful.
But we’ve had to adapt to the demand for digital and we we know what happens to businesses that don’t adapt to the changing marketplace.